(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is considering a China-style system to ban Covid-19 patients and those meant to be isolating from entering public venues, the city’s new health chief said, as the financial hub sees a resurgence of infection that’s testing the limits of its virus tolerance.

Authorities are studying the health-code system used on the mainland, which governs people’s movement to prevent the spread of infection, said Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau during TV and radio appearances on Sunday and Monday.

The Chinese system assigns higher-risk residents red and yellow codes -- with green for low-risk people -- based on their testing and travel records. Red-coded people have their movement restricted until they test negative over a certain period of time.

“If we give confirmed patients freedom and allow them to roam around, it will limit the freedom of us who test negative,” Lo said, adding that the government is working on adapting the city’s Leave Home Safe app as soon as possible to assign codes. “Confirmed patients should not go out into society to harm other residents’ health.”

In China, the codes are activated automatically as people need to scan QR codes to enter places. Once coded red or yellow, they’re denied entry. In Hong Kong, a system of scanning QR codes to enter venues is already in place with the Leave Home Safe app, but the app is linked only to the phone user’s vaccination record at the moment.

To adapt to the Chinese system, residents will need to register on Leave Home Safe with information such as their real names, identity card numbers, birth dates and phone numbers, Lo said. The government is considering coding Covid patients red and inbound travelers yellow to prevent them from going out or entering places with higher transmission opportunities.

The move is aimed at reducing risks as the city allows those who test positive to quarantine at home and is considering shortening hotel isolation time for travelers, Lo said. But unlike in China, the system won’t track people’s movements so residents don’t need to worry about having their codes suddenly turn red, he added.

“Now many residents and lawmakers have asked if there’s room to shorten hotel quarantine for inbound travelers. We are reviewing data on this,” Lo said. “One of the things that we need to consider is if they can go home and not quarantine at a designated location, how we execute the so-called home quarantine or health monitoring.”

Such a health code system would bring Hong Kong more in line with the Covid Zero strategies used in China, which prioritizes stamping out infection at great social and economic cost. The city has so far avoided the mass testing and lockdowns common in China, and is tolerating thousands of infections everyday.

Lo’s remarks come as Hong Kong expects cases to double in two weeks to around 6,000 every day. Hospitals are seeing more Covid patients and officials have said non-essential medical services will be suspended if pressure continues to mount.

At the peak of Hong Kong’s omicron-driven outbreak earlier this year, the city saw close to 60,000 cases a day, with fatalities at one point surging to the worst in the world.

While the city has now relaxed most social-distancing measures and some travel restrictions, Lo and chief executive John Lee have said Hong Kong has no plans to fully reopen.

