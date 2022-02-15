(Bloomberg) -- Retail investors in Hong Kong will soon be able to buy green bonds for as little as HK$10,000 ($1,281) as the city looks to expand its role as a sustainable finance hub.

The Hong Kong government is selling up to HK$6 billion in green debt directly to investors, with proceeds from the sale used for sustainable projects in the city, Christopher Hui, secretary for financial services and treasury told reporters Tuesday.

Hong Kong joins other issuers including in the U.K. and Japan that are trying to expand the base of sustainable bond holders by reducing the investment thresholds and selling directly to the public. National Savings & Investments, a U.K. lender, launched a green savings bond last year that could be purchased for as little as £100 ($135).

Under the terms of the deal, the three-year bonds will pay an interest rate tied to inflation, and at least 2%. The city last year raised $1 billion selling 10-year green dollar bonds at 1.75%, and sold five billion yuan ($790 million) in green debt at 2.8% and 3% over three and five years.

Hong Kong has sold $7.2 billion in green bonds in all -- including its first sales in euros last year -- and aims to sell an additional HK$175.5 billion in sustainable debt over the next five years.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of China Ltd. are leading the retail bond sale.

The Asian financial hub is trying to boost its presence in sustainable finance as trillions of dollars flow into the sector. The Hong Kong stock exchange is in talks with mainland China about developing a carbon market, and is collaborating on a separate green bond retail market using blockchain.

The central bank and the Bank for International Settlements have developed two prototype platforms intended to give retail investors easier access to this debt, while allowing them to track the environmental impact in real time.

