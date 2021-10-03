(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong is in the process of securing an experimental Covid-19 pill that manufacturers claim reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%, the South China Morning Post reported.

The city’s health authorities are planning to buy hundreds of courses of the antiviral medication after the manufacturers ­released promising results from their trials, according to the report.

The Morning Post cited three medical sources confirming Hong Hong’s plans to procure the medication. It also quoted government pandemic adviser Professor David Hui as saying that the hospital authority planned to purchase 500 patient courses or more, and the matter would be discussed at the next meeting of the Centre for Health Protection’s joint scientific committees in late October.

