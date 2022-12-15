(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s top securities market regulator is poised to name Julia Leung, currently the second in charge at the watchdog, as its first female chief executive officer to succeed Ashley Alder, people familiar with the matter said.

The announcement is expected earliest after the market close in Hong Kong on Thursday, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing an internal matter. Leung has been Alder’s deputy at the watchdog since 2018. Before joining the SFC she worked almost two decades in the local government and at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and 10 years as a journalist at the Asian Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson at the SFC declined to comment. Leung didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for a comment.

The new chief will lead the regulator with the city’s economy under pressure following prolonged strict Covid restrictions that prompted a talent exodus in banking and finance as well as the wider labor force. The SFC itself has also voiced concern over difficulties retaining staff, underscoring a challenge facing the city’s finance industry to compete against rival regional hubs such as Singapore.

Hong Kong Seeks to Prove It Can Still Be ‘Asia’s World City’ (1)

Alder is due to assume the chairmanship at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority in February. Under his more than 11-year tenure, the Hong Kong watchdog made a push to clamp down on extreme price swings among small-cap stocks as investigations led to arrests and charges of market manipulation. The SFC has also tightened requirements for initial public offering documents as part of its efforts to clean up Hong Kong’s capital markets.

