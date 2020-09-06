(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police arrested a 47-year-old man for “seditious” intent, an official said at a press conference ahead of an expected protest later Sunday over delayed local elections.

Police didn’t identify the man, who was accused of repeatedly “uttering seditious words” primarily in the city’s Kowloon area between the end of June and August. The arrest wasn’t made under the national security law, Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah said at the briefing.

The man claimed to be giving anti-epidemic seminars, but used wording to cause hatred and contempt against the government, police said.

Local media earlier reported anti-government activist Tam Tak Chi had been arrested by police.

