(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Police arrested nine people on Saturday for allegedly aiding protesters who tried to flee to Taiwan, Ming Pao reports.

The four men and five women include a former legislative assistant, a civil servant, a chef and a music teacher, the Chinese-language newspaper said, citing a senior police officer. Their ages range from 27 to 72 and some were previously arrested during protests sparked by a proposed law easing extradition to mainland China, according to the report.

Police claim the group provided the escape vessel and funds, and organized accommodation and transport for the 12 Hong Kong activists for when they fled the city and after their planned arrival in Taiwan, Ming Pao reported. The police did not rule out more arrests in connection with the case, according to the report.

The Hong Kong activists have been held in China since August when the speedboat they were in was intercepted by Chinese authorities.

Hong Kong has been gripped by political unrest since the middle of last year when the extradition bill was proposed. The planned law was scrapped but anti-government demonstrations have continued.

