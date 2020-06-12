Hong Kong’s police said that “dozens” of protesters are gathering and chanting slogans in the area of Mongkok in what constitutes an “unauthorized assembly.”

Dozens of protestors are now gathering and chanting slogans under the pretext of #WeRemember612 in Mongkok. This unauthorised assembly may constitute an offence and increase the risk of transmission of #COVID19 . Please disperse peacefully. #HKProtest pic.twitter.com/9uuOMBhh9T — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) June 12, 2020

Such an assembly “may constitute an offence” and increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19, according to a post by the force on Twitter. “Please disperse peacefully,” the tweet prompts.

Protesters have in recent days been gathering to mark the one-year anniversary of the first major march against since-scrapped legislation allowing extradition to China. Crowds took to the streets Tuesday night and disrupted evening traffic.