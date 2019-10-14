(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police said officers found a detonated radio-controlled improvised explosive device near a police vehicle on Sunday evening, the first time one has been used during months of unrest.

The device was found in Mong Kok in Kowloon, Suryanto Chin-chiu, superintendent of explosive ordinance disposal bureau, told reporters on Monday. No injuries were reported from the explosion.

Protests have become increasingly violent since Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked a colonial-era emergency law earlier this month to ban protesters from wearing face masks. Protesters planned to gather on Monday in the city’s central district in a police-sanctioned rally in support of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a bill proposed in the U.S. to impose sanctions on the city.

