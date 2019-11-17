HONG KONG, CHINA - November 18: Protesters throw fire bomb as police fire water canon during a clash at The Hong Kong Poytechnic University on November 18, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Anti-government protesters organized a general strike since Monday as demonstrations in Hong Kong stretched into its sixth month with demands for an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word "riot" to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- Story to Follow
To contact the reporter on this story: Bret Okeson in Tokyo at bokeson@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Bruce Grant at bruceg@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.