(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported 8,674 new Covid cases and 24 deaths from the virus on Wednesday as the city’s leaders planned new measures designed to contain its largest outbreak yet.

Existing curbs on restaurants, gyms and other venues, and bans on flights from high-risk countries, rolled out in the past several weeks have failed to slow the spread of the omicron variant, with more than 61,000 infections diagnosed since the latest wave began. The city’s health leaders are doubling down on efforts to quash the contagion, building isolation facilities to house thousands of infected people and rolling out city-wide testing with help from mainland China.

The few loopholes to previous curbs are now being closed, according to local media. Restaurants that previously were allowed to seat four patrons at one table, provided they met strict vaccination guidelines, will now be limited to two guests. Hikers and people exercising outdoors will be required to wear masks. And restrictions that were slated to lift in the coming days, including the closure of hair salons, will continue, local media said, without citing their sources.

