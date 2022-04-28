Hong Kong Posts Surprise Export Drop of 8.9% as China Locks Down

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s exports plunged in March by the most since January 2020 as Covid restrictions in China weighed on the flow of goods.

Exports fell 8.9% last month from a year earlier, the Census and Statistics Department said Thursday. Economists had expected an expansion of 2.5%.

Imports dropped 6% in March, the most since June 2020, also defying economist expectations of a 4% increase. The trade deficit worsened to HK$37.3 billion ($4.75 million).

The slump comes amid “moderating external demand and epidemic-induced disruptions to cross-boundary cargo flows between the mainland and Hong Kong,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.