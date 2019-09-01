(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong shares fell after weekend street clashes caused major disruptions to the international airport and transport networks.

Hysan Development Co. dropped 4.1% to lead declines on the MSCI Hong Kong Index, which fell 1.4%. Subway operator MTR Corp. dropped after protesters damaged a number of train stations. Sands China Ltd. tumbled 3.4% after data showed Macau casino revenue dropped 8.6% in August.

It was the 13th straight weekend of political unrest in the Asian financial center, with rallies over a now-suspended bill to allow extraditions to China having widened into a push for greater democracy. The violence came after police denied permission for a mass rally Saturday and arrested several prominent pro-democracy activists, warning others could also be detained for taking part in unauthorized assemblies.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Watkins in Hong Kong at dwatkins19@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, David Watkins, Richard Frost

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.