(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong proposed its least popular fiscal spending plan ever, according to a survey, representing the latest sign of the city’s dissatisfaction with Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration.

A record low of 19.8% of respondents said they were satisfied with Wednesday budget proposal, according to a Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute survey released yesterday. Among those polled, 56.2% expressed dissatisfaction.

The survey was conducted soon after Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivered his annual budget speech, which included plans to offer HK$5,000 ($645) spending vouchers for residents and guaranteed loans for the unemployed to spur an economy that’s slowly recovering from two years of recession. But the plan also included a proposal to raise taxes on stock trading for the first since 1993, pummeling share prices.

The institute also said 17.5% of respondents were half-half in their satisfaction. Pori surveyed 859 Cantonese-speaking citizens Wednesday with the results having a standard error of no more than 3.4% percentage points.

