Hong Kong Protest Leader Willing to Meet with ‘Emperor Xi’

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said Chinese President Xi Jinping was welcome to meet the city’s protesters “directly and openly”.

Wong’s tweet came minutes after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the “Hong Kong problem” would end if Xi met the protesters directly.

Trump Says Xi Should Meet ‘Personally’ With Hong Kong Protesters

