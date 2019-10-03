Oct 3, 2019
Hong Kong Protesters Could Face a Year in Jail for Wearing a Mask: SCMP
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s plans to ban people from wearing masks at public assemblies would entail a jail term of as much as one year, or a fine of HK$25,000 ($3,190), South China Morning Post reports, citing an unidentified person without specifying where the person is from.
- The new law would clearly spell out the circumstances under which people would be banned from wearing masks at protests: report, citing another unidentified person
