Hong Kong Protesters Could Face a Year in Jail for Wearing a Mask: SCMP

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s plans to ban people from wearing masks at public assemblies would entail a jail term of as much as one year, or a fine of HK$25,000 ($3,190), South China Morning Post reports, citing an unidentified person without specifying where the person is from.

The new law would clearly spell out the circumstances under which people would be banned from wearing masks at protests: report, citing another unidentified person

NOTE: Hong Kong to Enact Rare Emergency Rule for Mask Ban, Reports Say

To contact the reporter on this story: Dominic Lau in Hong Kong at dlau92@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fion Li at fli59@bloomberg.net, Chua Baizhen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.