(Bloomberg) -- A group of protesters have been gathering on the roads near Mong Kok Police Station and dismantled railings and traffic lights, Hong Kong police say in Twitter posts Friday evening.

The protesters also started fires at the junction of Argyle Street and Sai Yeung Choi Street South.

“Since the situation is drastically deteriorating, the police are now conducting a dispersal operation with possible use of tear gas.”

The police also said the report room services of Mong Kok police station was temporarily suspended.

To contact the reporter on this story: Katerina Petroff in Frankfurt at kpetroff@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Kingdon at ckingdon@bloomberg.net, Belinda Cao

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.