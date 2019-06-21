(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of demonstrators who surrounded Hong Kong police headquarters dispersed peacefully after they had blocked all entrances to the building for 15 hours as part of ongoing protests over a proposed China-backed extradition bill.

Protesters began converging on the police complex in the Wan Chai district on Friday after moving over from the nearby central government building, which Chief Executive Carrie Lam preemptively shut amid threats of demonstrations. The protesters are demanding the repeal of the extradition law and that all charges be dropped against demonstrators who clashed with police last week.

People used barriers to block entries and exits to the police building, pelted it with eggs and drew graffiti on the walls, the police said in a statement.

“Police have shown the greatest tolerance to the protesters who assembled outside PHQ, but their means of expressing views have become illegal, irrational and unreasonable,” according to the statement. “Police will stringently follow up on these illegal activities.”

The siege showed the Beijing-backed government was still struggling to quiet unrest almost a week after Lam decided to suspend the controversial legislation that would’ve allowed extraditions to China. Opponents have called for the bill’s complete withdrawal, Lam’s resignation and for the government to rescind its description of a rowdy June 12 protest outside the Legislative Council chamber as a “riot situation.”

Hundreds of thousands of people joined the Hong Kong protests, which focused global attention on the growing anxiety over China’s commitment to the former British colony’s autonomy. The disruptions come at an awkward time for the government, with Chinese President Xi Jinping due to meet Donald Trump next week on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

