(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s MTR Corp. warned of delays Tuesday because of protesters crowding onto subway platforms and disrupting commuter trains, as the Asian financial hub’s protests stretched into the eighth-straight week.

There was yelling and confusion as sometimes-angry commuters found themselves stuck waiting in large crowds on subway platforms as people wearing the black T-shirts favored by pro-democracy protesters prevented trains from leaving -- in some cases, by sticking their arms out into train car entrances to stop the doors from closing.

“Due to a number of train-door obstruction and passengers requesting assistance incidents on the Kwun Tong Line and Tseung Kwan O Line, extra traveling time and longer waiting times at platforms on the Kwun Tong Line and Tseung Kwan O Line can be expected,” the MTR said in an alert sent to commuters. It was the second time in less than a week that protesters had disrupted railway service.

The incidents as of 8:45 a.m. were focused on a key transfer station on the northern side of Victoria Harbor, away from the central business districts. The action comes as part of a wave of protests, after demonstrators swarmed the international airport Friday, descended on a city suburb for a tense rally Saturday and marched throughout the city center Sunday.

It also came one day after China warned the city that its current political unrest had gone “far beyond” peaceful protest following a weekend of tear gas and clashes between police and die-hard protesters.

