(Bloomberg) -- Months of protests in Hong Kong are taking an increasing toll on the city’s economy, with retail sales forecast to decline for a seventh month in August.

The protests and the police response -- both of which are becoming more violent -- have decimated the tourism industry, with visits from mainland China down 42% in August. That collapse has devastated shops and the hotel industry, with retail sales forecast to have fallen 14% in August from a year ago and hotel occupancy rates sliding to 66% from 94% in August 2018.

Luxury goods such as jewelry and watches are common purchases by mainland tourists, and the value of those sales slid almost a quarter in July. As the protests drag on and tourists and shoppers stay at home, retailers are having staff take unpaid leave, with some reportedly planning layoffs. Meanwhile, some landlords are slashing rents.

The city’s economy likely entered a technical recession in the third quarter, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in September. Chan said earlier this week that the government would introduce more stimulus if needed, in addition to higher spending on relief measures. Hong Kong’s government will release the August retail data later on Wednesday.

Cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd. said August sales fell 28% from the same period last year and that turnover for the five months ending Aug. 31 will fall about 15% to HK$3 billion ($383 million) compared with a year earlier.

Some smaller store owners have closed down. In Hong Kong’s usually bustling Causeway Bay shopping district, one in 10 stores now stand empty, according to data from real estate agency Midland IC&I Ltd.

Rents in some areas are dropping. Prada SpA’s landlord on Russell Street in Causeway Bay is offering to slash rent by 44%.

It’s not only tourists who are cutting back. In July, shopping at supermarkets was the only major sub-index in the Hong Kong data that didn’t show a decline, meaning consumers spent less on fuel, clothing and shoes and durable goods, in addition to luxury items.

