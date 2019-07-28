(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks were poised for their worst drop in six weeks on concern the city’s prolonged protests will take a toll on the local economy.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index dropped 1.7%, its fourth day of losses, on volume that already exceeded the daily average of the past three months. Developers were among the biggest decliners, with Link REIT, Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. Ltd. and New World Development Company Ltd. down more than 3%. MTR Corp., which operates the city’s railway system, lost 2.9%.

Hong Kong’s financial markets have been relatively resilient to the unrest, with the MSCI measure still up 12% this year. But with an eighth straight week of protests keeping local shoppers away from stores and overseas visitors canceling their trips, global luxury retailers have been feeling the impact. The pain is likely to spread to the city’s retail landlords.

“Compared with the past political events, this round is the worst in Hong Kong so far,” said Shaun Tan, UOB Kay Hian analyst in Hong Kong. “It’s still very difficult to forecast the long-term impact. There will be lots of pressure on the retail sales given the recent political events. Sales of large residential units can also be coming down due to that.”

Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets throughout downtown Hong Kong Sunday to clear thousands of protesters. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which reports to China’s cabinet, will hold a news briefing on the unrest at 3 p.m. local time Monday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeanny Yu in Hong Kong at jyu107@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, ;Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, David Watkins

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.