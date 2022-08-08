(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s move to reduce mandatory hotel quarantine for international travelers isn’t enough to bring back tourists, according to Association of Asia Pacific Airlines Director General Subhas Menon.

“It’s not time to bring out the bubbly,” Menon, whose group represents 14 Asia Pacific carriers including Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “It’s always welcome news when measures are relaxed but there’s still a ways to go.”

Read more: Hong Kong Quarantine Reduction Met With Calls to Go Even Further

Travelers to Hong Kong will need to quarantine for three nights, down from seven, effective Friday, the city’s leader John Lee announced Monday. Arrivals will need to test daily for the following four days and won’t be allowed into “high-risk” places such as restaurants, although they can go to the office and use public transport.

“You can imagine that when people can travel to so many places without the need for quarantine or testing, and to go to Hong Hong you have to quarantine for three days, people avoid places like that,” Menon said.

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s biggest carrier, was among those urging the government to get rid of all curbs.

“We are asking the government to urgently provide a clear roadmap showing the complete removal of all Covid-related restrictions for aircrew and passengers as soon as is feasible to protect Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status,” the airline said in a statement.

