(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s subway operator denied that a fatality occurred on its property when riot police stormed into a station in pursuit of pro-democracy protesters in late August.

MTR Corp., which runs Hong Kong’s mass-transit rail system, said in a Tuesday statement that nobody died inside its Prince Edward station on the night of Aug. 31.

“With regards to claims that there was a fatality at Prince Edward Station, there was no death report that day according to the station’s record,” the company said.

The statement follows widespread speculation among many in the city’s months-old protest movement that somebody was killed in the chaos as police aggressively pursued protesters in the crowded station, swinging batons and tackling people to the ground.

