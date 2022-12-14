(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its benchmark interest rate for a seventh time this year, moving in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve.

The base rate was increased by 50 basis points to 4.75% on Thursday after the Fed boosted its rate by the same magnitude to fight inflation. Hong Kong raises rates in line with the Fed due to the local currency’s peg to the greenback.

Eyes will now turn to Hong Kong’s biggest banks, including HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc, to see if they will hike their prime rates later today for the third time this year.

The city’s higher borrowing costs come as the economy caps off a tough year, with the government forecasting a 3.2% gross domestic product contraction for 2022 on weak global demand and the slow dismantling of pandemic restrictions.

Higher rates have also helped drive Hong Kong’s property market into a rare downturn, with prices of residential properties and rent for office space slumping.

There are some signs of recovery, though, as Hong Kong continues removing Covid-related movement curbs and as mainland China begins to reopen. The city could see an estimated 7.6% boost to GDP as exports and tourism income climbs, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists wrote this week.

The Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening this year, though, has raised concerns about Hong Kong’s linked exchange rate system, including its sustainability and relevance. Last month, Bill Ackman, founder of US hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said that the mechanism no longer made sense for the city.

Hong Kong’s de-facto central bank, though, has said that it does not need or intend to change the system, citing strong buffers and deep liquidity in the banking system.

