Sep 19, 2022
Hong Kong Reaches Consensus on Ending Hotel Quarantine: SCMP
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and his officials have reached a consensus on ending mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals, the South China Morning Post reported.
Read: Hong Kong Wants to Relax Covid Curbs for Travelers, Lee Says
The government plans to replace it with seven-day home monitoring, according to the report, citing unidentified people. The new arrangements would be announced after thorough preparation by government agencies, the report added.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:24
Loonie struggles: This is what is dragging the Canadian dollar lower
-
6:23
Air Canada is investing in green aircraft. This is the Swedish company behind them
-
7:15
Most Canadians prefer working from home, survey finds
-
5:25
Look for yield while sitting on the sidelines: Portfolio manager
-
5:11
These are the best restaurants in Toronto, according to Michelin
-
7:13
'The Merge': What to know about the Ethereum upgrade