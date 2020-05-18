(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reappointed Ashley Alder as chief executive officer of the Securities and Futures Commission, surprisingly extending his nine-year tenure as the city’s chief securities regulator.

Alder, who has been CEO since Oct. 2011, will remain on the job until Sept. 30, 2023, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Monday.

“With the outbreak of Covid-19, the local, regional and global financial markets have been facing unprecedented challenges, volatility and uncertainties,” according to the statement. “Continuity of leadership at the SFC would significantly boost the confidence of international and local investors about Hong Kong’s financial markets and be tremendously beneficial to financial stability.”

The announcement was a surprise as Alder told colleagues late last year that he plans to step down after his appointment expires. Since taking office, Alder has overseen the introduction of dual-class share listings and worked to clean up shell companies notorious for fraud and market manipulation. ​

Also chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, Alder has become known for his hard-line stance, fining HSBC Holdings Plc a record HK$400 million ($52 million) over the sales of structured products linked to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in Hong Kong.

Alder also revamped the commission’s internal team structure, including the establishment of ICE -- Intermediaries, Corporates, Enforcement -- a cross-divisional working group intended to tackle corporate misconduct and protect investors. That put him at odds with much of the industry, with brokers adorning an image of his face with devil’s horns for a mass rally four years ago.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.