(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s securities regulator publicly reprimanded and fined hedge fund firm Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd HK$1.75 million ($223,000) for lapses in disclosing its short position in Premier Oil Plc.

The Securities and Futures Commission also banned Billy Wong, the firm’s former head of compliance and operations, for two months through Dec. 9. Wong left the distressed investment firm two years ago, data posted on the regulator’s website showed.

The sanctions came almost exactly two years after UK’s Financial Conduct Authority fined the firm 873,118 pounds ($965,000) for the same omissions. ARCM, then the largest creditor of the UK oil and gas producer, failed to make 155 regulatory notifications and 153 public disclosures of short positions between Feb. 22, 2017 and Dec. 3, 2019, SFC said in Wednesday’s statement.

The Hong Kong regulator faulted ARCM for failure to implement adequate and effective internal control measures to monitor short positions and ensure compliance with EU rules. It also decided to discipline the firm for not notifying the SFC of the breach until around two months later after ARCM’s legal adviser alerted it.

