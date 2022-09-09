(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is relaxing its quarantine requirement for air crews after the city imposed some of the strictest restrictions on in-flight personnel.

Under the new plan that take effect Sept. 10, locally-based air crews on overseas passenger flights will undergo a “test and hold” arrangement upon arrival, and may leave the airport after a negative Covid test, according to a government statement Friday.

Hong Kong-based air crews on international passenger flights currently have to undergo three days of hotel quarantine.

READ: Cathay Optimistic Despite Damage to Hong Kong’s Global Status

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.