(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s ability to stage major global events in the wake of pandemic isolation is about to be put to the test.

Next month will see the finance hub host the biggest series of international events since often-violent protests in 2019 shut down much of the city. These include the Clockenflap music festival, a reported summit for family offices, Art Basel and the Rugby Sevens tournament.

Hong Kong’s slow pace of reopening has put the city at risk of losing its spot as Asia’s premier arts and exhibition center for good. In January, Singapore hosted Art SG, the region’s biggest launch since Art Basel’s inaugural show in Hong Kong in 2013.

March’s line-up coincides with the launch of the Hello Hong Kong campaign, aimed at luring travelers back to the city after years of self-imposed isolation. A 500,000 airline ticket giveaway is the centerpiece of the campaign.

Adding to the celebratory mood, Hong Kong is dropping its mask mandate — one of the longest in the world — from Wednesday. Leader John Lee made the announcement on Tuesday.

“From tomorrow we are completely returning to normalcy,” Lee said at a press briefing. “This year and the next year, we will focus on the economy and development.”

The former British colony still has a long way to go. Tourism numbers remain low. In January, passenger volumes at the Norman Foster-designed airport were a third of the level four years earlier. That compares with 77% for Singapore.

Hong Kong is also struggling with a shortage of workers in both the air and services industries. The labor force has shrunk after employees were let go during the pandemic and a flood of residents left the city due to Covid restrictions and concern over Beijing’s stronger grip. The population has fallen by a net 187,000 in the three years through 2022.

Here is a list of key events happening in March:

The Hong Kong Arts Festival: Feb. 17-March 19

HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: March 1-5

Clockenflap: March 3-5

Hong Kong Flower Show: March 10-19

Art Central: March 22-25

Art Basel: March 23-25

Hong Kong International Film Festival: March 30-April 10

Hong Kong Sevens: March 31-April 2

