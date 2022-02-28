(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is planning to enforce a lockdown of the city to ensure a mandatory Covid-19 testing drive planned for this month is effective, Sing Tao Daily reported.

The city reported more than 34,000 confirmed Covid-19 infections cases Monday, with its isolation strategy already crumbling under the caseload. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel alert for Hong Kong by two levels, citing a high level of coronavirus transmission.

In the U.S., California, Oregon and Washington will no longer require masks in classrooms after the end of next week. Amazon.com Inc. said face coverings will be optional at its U.S. operations, regardless of vaccination status, starting on Tuesday.

Hong Kong Plans Lockdown: Media (7:13 a.m. HK)

Testing of the financial hub’s 7.4 million people will start after March 17, the newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify. Officials are aiming to test the whole city three times over nine days, with a stay-at-home order in place to maximize the impact, the report said.

Three West Coast States End Mask Mandates (2 p.m. NY)

California, Oregon and Washington will no longer require masks in classrooms after the end of next week, as plunging Covid case rates across the West Coast accelerate efforts to return to something like normal life.

The three states will shift to recommending masks in schools and child-care facilities, rather than mandating them, after March 11, according to a statement Monday. Oregon and Washington will lift mask rules for most other indoor settings at that time as well. California had let its mask requirement for indoor public spaces expire earlier this month.

Pfizer Shot Seen Less Effective in Young Kids (1:45 p.m. NY)

The vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE is much less effective in preventing infection in children ages 5 to 11 years than in older adolescents or adults, according to a large new set of data collected by health officials in New York state, the New York times reported.

The Pfizer vaccine still prevents severe illness in the children but offers virtually no protection against infection, even within a month after full immunization, the data, which were collected during the omicron surge, suggest, according to the newspaper.

The sharp drop in the vaccine’s performance in young children may stem from the fact that they receive one-third the dose given to older children and adults, researchers and federal officials who have reviewed the data said, according to the Times.

Amazon Makes Masks Optional for All (12:25 p.m. NY)

Amazon.com Inc. said face coverings will be optional at its U.S. operations, regardless of vaccination status, starting on Tuesday. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant in a memo to employees recommended that unvaccinated workers wear masks and noted that federal, state and local laws may still require face coverings in some cases. The Information earlier reported the policy change. Amazon rescinded its masking guidance for vaccinated employees earlier this month and required employees to be fully vaccinated in order to receive paid time off if they became sick with Covid-19.

Work From Home is Here to Stay (9:40 a.m. NY)

About 75% of the increase in telework over the course of the Covid-19 crisis will likely stick, according to researchers at Arizona State University, Virginia Commonwealth University and the Dallas Federal Reserve.

Twice as many workers will be 100% remote as before the pandemic, and one in every five workdays will be from home, the economists predict. And while work-from-home rose for every major demographic group and industry, it did so especially among highly educated workers, the data found.

Roche Cautions Pandemic Not Over (6:04 a.m. NY)

Roche Holding AG’s diagnostics chief said it’s too early to call an end to the pandemic even as omicron’s spread ebbs, because a seasonal resurgence is possible later this year.

“It’s important that we get prepared as we go into the next winter period and don’t get surprised,” said Thomas Schinecker, who heads the Covid test maker’s diagnostics unit

In an interview, the Roche executive called on governments, the largest purchasers of rapid antigen tests, to be more proactive as they plan for bulk purchases ahead of a likely next wave of infections.

Hong Kong Numbers Rise (4:08 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong reported 34,466 confirmed Covid-19 cases Monday, health official Albert Au said at a briefing. Covid deaths among people aged 51 to 100 years old stood at 87, according to the Hospital Authority, while 49 patients are in critical condition.

