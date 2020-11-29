(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong reported 115 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 62 of which were linked to a cluster involving dance studios.

There were 24 infections of unknown origin and six were imported, Department of Health official Chuang Shuk-kwan said at the daily Covid-19 briefing. The number of cases linked to the dance studios is now 479.

The government will also require people who visited three restaurants in the city after Nov. 15 to be screened for for the virus because some staff and customers at the businesses tested positive.

The restaurants are Stellar House in Wan Chai, 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Central and Chuen Cheung Kui in Sheung Wan.

