(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported 140 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest number in about a year.

Of the new cases, 125 were locally transmitted while 94 are related to a cluster at a public housing estate in the New Territories, the city’s authorities said at a press conference. Four of the infections are of unknown origin

Officials said there were more than 100 preliminary positive cases.

