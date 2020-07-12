(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, about a third of them of unknown origin, feeding fears of a resurgence in the Asian hub after weeks of near-normal activity.

Thirty of the cases were locally transmitted, including 13 of unknown origin, the city’s Department of Health said at a briefing. The other eight cases were imported, meaning people returning from abroad. That brought the total number of cases in Hong Kong to 1,469.

The city’s government tightened social-distancing measures for some businesses from Saturday after case numbers climbed last week. Chuang Shuk-kwan, a health department official, urged residents to avoid going out or attending group gatherings for the next two weeks to help control the spike.

Another batch of around 20 people have tested preliminarily positive, Chuang said.

