(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported 5,308 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily number in more than four months.

The city recorded 5,148 local infections and 160 imported cases, health authorities said at a presser. There were three new virus-related deaths. Eight Covid patients remained in critical condition, including a five-year-old girl, and eight were serious, according to the officials.

The latest daily case count was the highest since April 1.

