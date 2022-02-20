4h ago
Hong Kong Reports 6,067 New Covid Cases, 12 of Them Imported
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported more than 6,000 daily Covid cases for the second straight day, and officials warned tighter social-distancing measures may be necessary.
The city recorded 6,067 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 12 of them imported. Authorities will maintain social-distancing measures and would consider tightening them if high numbers of infections persist, health department officials said at a press conference.
The officials reported 14 deaths from the virus and said 10 people were in critical condition.
