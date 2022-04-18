(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported a total of 613 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday as the number of Covid cases in the city continue to decline following the recent deadly outbreak.

Of the new cases 316 were confirmed by laboratory tests and the remaining by rapid antigen tests, Albert Au, principal medical and health officer at the Department of Health, said at a briefing on Monday. There were 13 imported cases.

Daily cases in the Asian financial hub have dropped below 1,000 cases for the fourth straight day. The government is poised to ease some of its Covid-led curbs from April 21 in light of the falling infections.

The city also reported 20 new deaths, three of them were backlogged, officials said at the briefing.

