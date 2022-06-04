(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong on Saturday reported another 76 Covid cases from clusters at four nightclubs in the city’s Central district where a total of about 200 infections have been detected.

The infections from the nightclubs were first uncovered about a week ago, following a relaxing of social-distancing measures in the city. A total of 466 new Covid cases were reported Saturday by the city’s health authorities.

Of the total new cases, 64 were imported, the health officials said at a briefing. No new virus-related deaths were recorded.

