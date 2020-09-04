(Bloomberg) --

About 978,000 people have registered for the Hong Kong government’s mass testing program as of 8 a.m., Alfred Sit, secretary for innovation and technology, said in a radio show this morning, RTHK reported.

As of 8 p.m. Friday evening, around 656,000 people have been tested and about 284,800 samples from the community tests have been processed by labs, according to a government press release on Friday.

Hong Kong will extend the program at most testing centers by four days to September 11. The program has uncovered six cases so far, of which four are discharged patients from hospitals and two are new infections.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in late August that the government has not set any target for total testing numbers.

