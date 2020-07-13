(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported 41 local coronavirus cases on Monday, another record high as the resurgence of infection looks set to grow into the city’s biggest wave yet.

Of the 41 cases, 21 are related to previous clusters while 20 were of unknown origins, government officials said in a press briefing on Monday.

The consistently significant proportion of cases with unknown origins suggests that hidden chains of transmission have been circulating in the Asian financial hub for some time as the population returned to work and social activities.

After the six-week return to pre-Covid-19 activity that included the reopening of schools, gyms, restaurants and bars, the city of seven million is facing a big setback in its virus fight. After re-opening for less than two months, schools have now been ordered into an “early summer holiday,” while restaurants and bars must limit the number of patrons.

With the surge of new cases accelerating, further social distancing measures are likely to announced, dealing a blow to the city’s tentative economic recovery.

Events including Hong Kong’s week-long book fair and the champion awards dinner by the Jockey Club have been canceled, in a sobering reminder that the pandemic is far from over. Without an effective and widely-distributed vaccine, cities are likely to continue in a state of limbo in which any easing of social distancing will lead to a spike of infection.

