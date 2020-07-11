(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong confirmed at least 20 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a medical source.

It was not yet known how many of Saturday’s cases were locally transmitted, the SCMP said. On Thursday, the city recorded 34 locally transmitted infections, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

In response to the surge, the government over the weekend reintroduced social restrictions that cap restaurant capacity at 60% and limit eight people to a table. The rules will be in place for two weeks, unless extended.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.