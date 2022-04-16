(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong reported fewer than 1,000 Covid cases Saturday for the second straight day as the city’s deadliest wave of the pandemic continues to subside from its peak of more than 55,000 last month.

The city logged 794 infections, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Department of Health’s communicable disease branch, said a briefing on Saturday. The case count was the lowest since Feb. 8. The Asian financial center reported 946 infections Friday.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing on Friday, before the numbers were announced, that she would stop her daily virus briefings when the city’s number of daily cases fell below 1,000, and that she would resume meeting the press on Tuesdays, repeating a long-held pledge.

The reduction in infections comes as Hong Kong is poised to ease some of its social-distancing measures. Starting April 21, restaurants will be able to stay open for dining-in until 10 p.m., and as many as four people will be allowed at a table. Gyms, museums and cinemas can re-open, but bars will remain shut.

Last month, authorities relaxed the city’s travel quarantine for incoming residents and lifted a flight ban on nine countries including the U.S. and the U.K. as cases fell from their peak of more than 58,000 a day, and a death rate per capita that was among the highest in the developed world.

There were 41 new Covid-related deaths, officials said at Saturday’s presser.

