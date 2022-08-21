Hong Kong Reports Its Most Daily Covid Cases in Over Four Months

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong registered 6,513 new daily Covid cases on Sunday, the highest number since March 31, as authorities expand facilities for virus patients amid a surge in infections.

The total number of new infections included 6,276 local cases and 237 that were imported, health officials said at a briefing Sunday. Authorities plan to re-open the Asia World Expo as a virus facility and will make other holding centers available for Covid patients.

There were three virus-related deaths and eight new coronavirus patients are in critical condition. More than 80% of hospitalized Covid patients are over 60 years old, the Hospital Authority’s Lau Ka-hin told the briefing.

