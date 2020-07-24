(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong saw a record 115 new local virus cases on Friday -- the third day of infections breaching a hundred -- as the city’s outbreak continues to worsen despite tightened restrictions.

Of the additional local cases, 53 were unlinked to previous cases, according to data from the city’s health department. The Asian financial hub has been caught off-guard by the sudden eruption of infections, with the number of untraceable cases signaling that hidden chains of transmission are widespread.

Hong Kong is not alone in fighting a coronavirus resurgence. Across the region, new waves reached new heights this week, with Tokyo and Australia’s Victoria state also seeing consecutive record growth in infections, in a sign containing the virus is becoming more challenging across the world.

Virus Records Keep Falling in Hong Kong, Tokyo Amid Resurgence

Officials in the former British colony are quickly imposing their strictest restrictions yet after easing guidelines over the past month. The Hong Kong government extended work-from-home arrangement for civil servants by one week to Aug. 2 on Thursday, a directive many private companies follow.

Effective Thursday, mask-wearing requirements were expanded to indoor public venues -- including malls, shops, supermarkets, markets and building lobbies. Previously, the rule only applied to public transportation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.