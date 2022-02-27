(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong has reported a record 26,026 new Covid-19 cases as the city struggles to contain its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Only seven of the infections were imported cases, health officials Albert Au and Lau Ka-hin told a briefing on Sunday. There were 83 new deaths, with 67 of those coming in care homes.

Hong Kong is battling to contain the coronavirus as the city plans to test every resident multiple times in March. The financial hub will create an online platform for people to report the results of self-administered rapid antigen tests.

From Feb. 25, Bloomberg News is highlighting the number of “reported” cases disclosed by the Hong Kong government instead of the confirmed case number. This is because the reported cases figure reflects the total number of infections found in the hospital system and detected by private laboratories and doctors in the past 24 hours, making it a more accurate reflection of the state of the outbreak. The confirmed case number is considered outdated as it contains old cases that authorities were already aware of, and is a reflection of the backlogs at both public and private labs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.