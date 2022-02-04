(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported a record 350 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing health authorities.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip Tak-kuen, responsible for leading Hong Kong’s vaccination campaign, said on Saturday that the city must “race against time” to curb the pandemic, which hasn’t reached its peak yet, according to the report.

The previous highest number of daily infections was 164 cases on Jan. 27, SCMP said.

