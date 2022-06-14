(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong residents will have to show a negative Covid test result to enter the city’s bars and nightclubs starting on Thursday and running through the end of the month, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said.

The decision comes as the city is seeing an increasing number of Covid infections, in many cases driven by transmission at nightlife venues that only recently were allowed to reopen. There have been six Covid clusters at the city’s bars since they reopened, involving 350 cases, officials said.

Law enforcement officials will step up efforts to uncover non-compliance among customers and management of social venues, Chan said at an afternoon briefing. Facilities that break the rules will be required to close for two weeks, she said.

The test must be taken within 24 hours of entering the bar or club, Chan said. No details were given on how tests would be checked.

