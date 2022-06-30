(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s retail sales unexpectedly dropped in May, erasing an earlier rebound as the city struggles to build momentum for a recovery from its brutal Covid outbreak earlier this year.

Sales value declined 1.7% in May from a year ago, the Census and Statistics Department said in a Thursday statement. That was well below the median estimate of an 8.4% rise expected by economists in a Bloomberg survey. It also trailed the 11.7% gain recorded in April, when the city first began lifting some of its Covid restrictions.

Sales volume fell 4.9% from a year ago, also worse than the 8% expansion forecast by economists.

The value of retail sales “declined mildly” in May after “strong growth” in April, the census department’s statement quoted a government spokesman as saying. Taken together, though, April and May still showed a year-on-year increase of 4.7% due to the moderation of the Covid outbreak and the rollout of a consumption voucher program, the spokesman said -- a “notable improvement” from a 7.6% fall in the first quarter.

“As long as the local epidemic situation remains under control, retail businesses should continue to revive,” the press release quoted the spokesman as saying.

The biggest drag on the sales numbers was a 11.9% drop on-year in consumer durable goods, including a 31.7% decline in car sales. The retail data covers consumer spending on goods but not services such as catering, medical care and entertainment. Those services account for over 50% of total consumer spending.

Hong Kong is trying to mount a recovery after its omicron wave pushed the economy into contraction in the first quarter for the first time in more than a year. There have been some signs of improvement -- including April’s retail sales figures and a strong expansion in the private sector in May -- but growth is still a challenge. Strict travel barriers including hotel quarantine remain for travelers, and trade with China has been disrupted. Local Covid cases have also climbed back above 2,000 a day, though the government has not brought back its most severe restrictions.

The government in May cut its growth forecast for the year to a range of 1% to 2% in 2022 as Covid outbreaks disrupt trade, the city faces higher interest rates and the war in Ukraine weighs on commodity prices.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg Economics warned that the city’s recovery was “shaping up to be weaker than expected,” cutting its 2022 growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.4%.

“The recovery that kicked off in [the second quarter] hasn’t yet lifted activity back to pre-omicron levels,” economist Eric Zhu wrote in a note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.