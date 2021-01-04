(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s retail environment showed further signs of improvement in November as the city grappled with a fresh wave of virus infections ahead of the crucial holiday shopping period.

The provisional value of total retail sales in November 2020 was $28.7 billion, down by 4% compared with the same month in 2019. That was better than the median forecast of -7.4% in a Bloomberg survey of economists and an improvement from a revised -8.7% in October. Sales by volume fell 4.7%, according to the government statement.

Hong Kong’s economy showed some signs of improvement in the second half of 2020 alongside recoveries across the region as China’s rebound fueled demand. However, that’s been dampened by fresh waves of infections since November, with the city re-imposing social distancing restrictions including shuttering bars and nightclubs to help curb the outbreaks.

Restrictions were tightened further in December ahead of the critical year-end shopping season, with restaurants forced to halt in-person dining after 6 p.m.

The government allocated additional support to businesses hurt by the shutdowns and Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog post Sunday that the economy will probably return to growth in 2021 as the recovery strengthens in the second half of the year.

