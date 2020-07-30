(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s retailers continued to struggle under difficult conditions in June as infections in the city started rising at the end of the month into a third wave of the pandemic that has curtailed tourism, shopping and dining out.

Retail sales by value fell 24.8% from year-ago levels to HK$26.5 billion ($3.42 billion) for a 17th straight monthly decline, according to a government release. That’s slightly worse than the median economists’ forecast for a 24% decline, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s the longest stretch of declines since a 24-month period from 2015 to 2017, the data show.

Retail sales by volume also fell 25.4% from a year earlier.

While the June results continued a trend of relative improvement since posting back-to-back months of declines greater than 40% in February and March, the respite is likely to be short-lived.

The third wave of infections accelerated in earnest in July and is leading the government to implement restrictive measures -- such as limiting restaurants’ capacity and hours -- putting more pressure on an economy already deep in recession.

Hong Kong’s Recession Extends With 9% Drop in Second Quarter

Hong Kong’s economy contracted 9% in the second quarter, according to government data released Wednesday. That was only marginally better than the record 9.1% drop seen in the first quarter, the data show.

“Consumption was very weak, and therefore triggered a very negative momentum in business investments,” said Iris Pang, greater China chief economist with ING Bank NV. “There will be no restart of tourism activities both in and out of Hong Kong as cases have not gone down.”

The situation is causing retailers to increasingly provide online services to cater to consumers who are staying at home.

“We’ve done quite a lot to pivot and Covid-proof our business,” said Sarah Garner, founder and CEO of Retykle, a children’s resale clothing platform. About 80% of the firm’s sales are coming from its online platform this year, up from about 70% last year, she said.

Retykle has closed its physical store for two weeks, Garner said. The firm is experimenting with live shopping events on Instagram, as well as offering personal shopping services where customers can meet with shopping advisers and choose clothes via a video meeting, she said.

“We’re still trying to maintain connection in a virtual way,” she said.

