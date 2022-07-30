(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Rugby Sevens will be held in November after winning government approval, likely making the iconic sports tournament the city’s first major event since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

The tournament will be held from Nov. 4 to 6, provided the players are kept in a closed-loop system similar to what was used during the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a statement from the Hong Kong Rugby Union. The ground capacity will be limited to around 85%, according to the report.

The rugby union will consult with government and ensure the event is in compliance with the prevailing Covid-19 measures in place at the time, the report said, quoting the statement.

The decision is a significant step for Hong Kong’s gradual emergence from the pandemic, which has seen tourism dry up and major annual gatherings canceled. The city is also due to host a two-day summit of global financiers in November to try to re-establish its reputation as a global financial center.

While other parts of the world are dismantling Covid-19 curbs, Hong Kong remains aligned with mainland China’s zero-tolerance approach, making it difficult to hold large-scale events, especially those that attract tourists. International travelers are still required to complete seven days of hotel quarantine, although earlier this month the city’s health chief said conditional quarantine-free travel could be allowed by November.

The Hong Kong Rugby Sevens typically attracts tens of thousands of spectators for the three-day sporting festival. It was last held in 2019 and won by Fiji.

The tournament in November is set to kick off the 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which spans 11 rounds in places including Los Angeles, Dubai, Sydney and London.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.