(Bloomberg) -- As Hong Kong lifts most pandemic curbs, officials are maintaining a web of confusing rules.

Take trail running. The government just removed a ban on race organizers providing food to competitors. Yet the easing came with a strict provision at a race last weekend: Only bananas could be served and runners had to eat them on their own, in silence, away from checkpoints. Participants also needed to put on a mask two minutes after crossing the finish line.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Action Asia CEO Michael Maddess, whose company organized the event. “It’s also frustrating that after almost three years we’re moving forward but only with bananas.”

The restriction is just one example of how Hong Kong’s attempt to keep fighting the virus while also opening up is exasperating residents and businesses alike. While other places, such as Singapore, also took a gradual, step-by-step approach to normalization, it’s the conflicting nature of some of Hong Kong’s rules that has critics questioning the rationale behind them.

Patrons of bars need to show proof of a negative rapid test to be allowed in, but no such requirement exists for restaurants. As many as 240 people are permitted to attend a banquet, yet outdoor gatherings are limited to 12. By law, people need to scan a QR code to enter many premises, even though the government no longer uses the connected app for contact tracing. While it’s fine to not wear a mask in a crowded restaurant, failure to wear one outside can result in a fine of at least HK$5,000 ($640), unless you are exercising or in a country park.

There has been little easing for school children, who still still need to take rapid tests daily. Schools are limited to half-day classes unless a certain proportion (up to 90%) have been vaccinated. Pupils and teachers alike must wear masks in the classroom.

Since coming to power in July, Hong Kong’s leader John Lee has dismantled many of the rules that had isolated the city, such as flight bans and mandatory hotel quarantine. This month, Hong Kong hosted a global financial summit as well as the well-known Rugby Sevens tournament as part of efforts to reclaim the city’s historic role as Asia’s top financial center. Bans on activities such as barbecuing and camping were lifted in recent weeks, adding to a sense of normality returning.

Yet the city remains a laggard compared to much of the rest of the world when it comes to exiting the pandemic era. Those events were far from restriction-free, and visiting the city in particular still requires some serious logistical planning.

The entry process is an example of the contradictions at play. Travelers are banned for the first three days from dining in at restaurants or going to bars, as well as partaking in events -- such as the Sevens or the Action Asia race. Missing one of as many as three PCR tests risks a HK$10,000 fine. But at the same time, a new arrival can go straight to work -- traveling to the office from the airport if they want to.

Visitors also face the risk of needing to isolate for a week if they test positive.

“Hong Kong presents a hodgepodge of rules that require a lot of effort to comply with,” said Johannes Hack, president of the German Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “The world is not patiently waiting for Hong Kong to open up -- all the more so now that business conditions are difficult, and you go where it’s least trouble to do business.”

The government says it follows a science-based approach using targeted measures to limit the spread of the virus and avoid the need to backtrack on easing. Despite the gradual removal of curbs, daily new cases have fluctuated around 5,000 this month. Lee has dismissed a total removal of restrictions for travelers coming in amid Beijing’s ongoing caution around Covid.

The goal is “to allow the maximum space for activities under controlled circumstances,” Lee said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We are using a risk management approach to control the epidemic, and this risk management approach is, of course, to assess the risk at different times and make adjustments from it.”

The restrictions mean Hong Kong is struggling to attract visitors. The city hosted about 250,000 arrivals in the first nine months of this year, compared with more than 46 million in the same period in 2018 -- before citywide protests in 2019 curtailed travel and the pandemic closed the mainland Chinese border.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., Hong Kong’s flag carrier, flew just 16% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity in September, while Singapore Airlines Ltd. was back to about 73% of 2019 levels, similar to other major global operators like British Airways Plc and Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

That’s hurting spending, especially as more Hongkongers travel overseas.

“Retail, shopping malls, all the brands and everything, they’re complaining bitterly,” said Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Holdings Ltd.

The result is an economic slump. Gross domestic product is expected to shrink 3.2% this year, the government said last week. That’s more pessimistic than an earlier prediction of a range of a 0.5% drop to a 0.5% expansion given in August. Rising interest rates and slowing global demand are also weighing on the economy.

Hong Kong can’t quickly drop remaining restrictions because the government hasn’t given up on its goal of reopening the border with the rest of China, said Tommy Cheung, a member of Lee’s Executive Council and chairman of the Hong Kong Catering Industry Association. While Beijing has dialed back some of the more stringent aspects of its contentious Covid Zero policy, it still deploys quarantines, lockdowns and widespread testing.

“Forgetting all these measures means you won’t open with China,” he said.

Meanwhile, piecemeal easing continues. Earlier this month, officials said travelers in organized tour groups would be allowed to eat in specially partitioned areas of certain restaurants during the first three days of their trip, which was met with skepticism by the catering and hotel industries.

Restaurant owners are unlikely to invest in the additional staff necessary to work in the designated areas, said Simon Wong, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades. Better to scrap the curbs on entry for visitors, and the mandatory tests, he said.

The government announced Thursday it will ease testing requirements for arrivals, by halving the number of nucleic acid tests they need to do. They will still need to do one at the airport and two days later under the new policy which starts from Nov. 21, a health official said.

Eliminating the last of travel restrictions can’t come soon enough for Action Asia’s Maddess.

Prior to the pandemic, about 10% of participants in the company’s Hong Kong races came from outside the city. Now that the trial with the bananas went well, he’s looking ahead to Action Asia’s next race.

“We’re hoping by the December event to get permission for oranges,” Maddess said.

--With assistance from Felix Tam.

